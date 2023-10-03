SCPD to host events during National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 4
Suffolk County Police officers in all seven precincts will take part in National Coffee with a Cop Day events aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community on October 4.
National Coffee with a Cop is a day dedicated to encouraging communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The focus of the day is to meet with people in casual environments leading to relaxed conversations over coffee.
There are seven Coffee with a Cop events throughout the day:
• FIRST PRECINCT Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 1115 Montauk Highway in Copiague, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• SECOND PRECINCT Starbucks, located at 305 West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• THIRD PRECINCT Bay Shore Bean, located at 47 East Main St. in Bay Shore, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• FOURTH PRECINCT Hauppauge Public Library, located at 1373 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• FIFTH PRECINCT Coho Coffee House, located at 62 West Main St. in Patchogue, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• SIXTH PRECINCT 7-Eleven, located at 500 Old Town Road in Port Jefferson Station, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• SEVENTH PRECINCT Stop & Shop, located at 245 Route 25A in Rocky Point, from noon to 2 p.m.