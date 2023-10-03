Elwood senior named a National Merit Semifinalist

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School senior Lauren LaMena was recently named a National Merit Semifinalist in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

She was recognized for her exceptional academic performances on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during the last school year.

Now in its 69th year, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation annually announces the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists who go on to compete for 7,140 scholarships, totaling nearly $28 million.

“Lauren is an outstanding leader and role model both in the classroom and on the athletic field,” principal Corey McNamara said. “It is always great to see our students get the well-deserved recognition that they have worked so hard for while here at John Glenn. Congratulations to Lauren and her family.”

“I’m really honored to be recognized as a semifinalist, but I would also like to acknowledge that none of this would be possible without all of the support I have received over the years from my school, my teachers and my family,” LaMena said. “I am also really excited about all of the opportunities this could bring.”