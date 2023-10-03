Long Island Game announces sudden passing of Bobo the Giraffe

Long Island Game Farm is sad to announce the sudden passing of their beloved giraffe, Bobo. Bobo passed away unexpectedly on the morning of October 2 from heart failure, according to the game farm’s veterinarian, Dr. Benjamin Haar. The three-year-old giraffe had been under routine care for parasites, which is common in giraffes. A necropsy examination is being coordinated, and results may take several months.

Long Island Game Farm president Melinda Novak shares, “We are so heartbroken. We loved Bobo beyond measure, and he was such a fixture at the park. We had been working hard to create a permanent home for him here. Bobo will be missed terribly.”

“Bobo was such an important member of our zoo family,” shares game farm director Greg Drossel. “His presence created so many lasting memories not only for the staff, but for all the visitors he touched with his gentle nature.“

This is all of the information currently available. More will be shared in the coming months when necropsy results are finalized.