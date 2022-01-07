Home Art exhibit Artist call for Art League of Long Island’s 65th annual Member’s ExhibitionFlashback Photo: Above photo from Members’ Exhibition 2018 Part One, left to right are Scott Schneider/Toxic Nature Studios; Joseph Peragallo, Gerry Hirschstein; Liz Masi, Lilian Masten, Sung Sook Setton, and Pat Posillico. Photo by Mark Conn Artist call for Art League of Long Island’s 65th annual Member’s Exhibition Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Huntington-Northport January 7, 2022 0 3 The Art League of Long Island 65th Annual Members’ Exhibition invites current Art League members ages 18 and up to submit their entry for display in the Art League’s Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery February through April 2022. The entry deadline is February 7, 2022. Artists from all walks of life, those just beginning their journey into the visual arts and established exhibiting artists, will put their best foot forward exhibiting their artwork in mediums such as painting, drawing, collage, photography, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, fiber arts, glass art, wood, graphic art, and more. Due to the large number of works, the exhibit is shown in two parts. Part One (artist last names A-L) exhibits February 19 through March 11 and Part Two (artist last names M-Z) exhibits March 19 through April 8. Artists’ receptions and awards presentations are scheduled for Saturday, February 26 and Saturday, March 26 respectively, with time periods to be determined. All member entries will be exhibited, subject to guidelines outlined in the prospectus posted at www.artleagueli.org/65th-annual-members-exhibition . Awards of excellence and honorable mentions of the art on display will be selected by guest juror Mary Cantone, owner-curator of the William Ris Gallery in Jamesport, NY. If you are not a member and wish to participate in the exhibition, join online at www.artleagueli.org/membership . The gallery is open to the public, free of charge, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 5pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm. The Art League of Long Island, located at 107 East Deer Park Road in Dix Hills, is a not-for-profit visual arts organization serving Long Islanders since 1955. Learn more about the Art League at www.artleagueli.org . SIMILAR ARTICLES Free rapid testing sites open across Suffolk County January 7, 2022 0 37 First snowfall of 2022 dumps half a foot of snow on Suffolk County, schools closed January 7, 2022 0 102 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.