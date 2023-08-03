Aldi celebrates opening of Rocky Point store with ribbon cutting

On July 27th, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker attended the ALDI grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location in Rocky Point in the Crossroads Plaza East at 75 Route 25A.

“The Rocky Point ALDI will be a tremendous addition to our community,” said Legislator Anker. “Their commitment to fresh produce and affordable pricing means that we will have more options for local, healthy food choices.”

Legislator Anker greeted the crowd before the grand opening, thanking them for attending and coming out for the ceremony. She also assisted the Store Manager Emely Acosta with the ribbon cutting. After, Legislator Anker and her Chief of Staff Dorothy Cavalier greeted patrons in the store and spoke with District Manager Rachel Gregory about the company’s commitment to sustainability and affordability. This is the 13th ALDI store on Long Island.

“ALDI-exclusive brands make up 90% of what we offer, many of them being award winners! We removed certified synthetic colors from all of our exclusive brand food products opting to use plant-based color ingredients, such as beet juice, paprika and turmeric,” said Chris Daniels, Division Vice President. “These reformulated products are the exact same high-quality and taste shoppers expect from ALDI-exclusive brands. We look forward to providing Rocky Point shoppers with unmatched value on all of our quality food and products.”