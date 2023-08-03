Gurwin Healthcare System recognizes honorees at annual Celebration Gala

1 of 5

More than 200 people attended the annual Gurwin Healthcare System Celebration Gala at The Royalton on the Greens in Melville recently, honoring individuals who have made a significant impact in the Gurwin Community.

“We celebrate our community members, staff, board members, and those who have worked tirelessly to spread Gurwin’s mission of providing the highest quality health care services in a warm, loving, secure and dignified environment,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System.

Arthur Katz, Founder of Knockout Pest Control, Inc. was the recipient of the 2023 Corporate Honoree Award. Mr. Katz has been a longtime advocate and supporter of Gurwin since the original nursing home welcomed its first resident in 1988.

In addition, the Joseph Gurwin Award was presented posthumously to five past board members, individuals who exemplify the qualities of leadership, vision, passion, philanthropy, and the ability to inspire others. Harriet Becker, Rosalyn C. Gordon, Alfred W. Levy, Howard L. Phillips and Lawrence J. Simon all were instrumental in building Gurwin’s vision that shaped the organization’s growth over the past 35 years.

“We honor Arthur, Harriet, Roz, Al, Howard and Larry as partners who have helped us succeed along our journey of serving thousands of residents and their families over more than 3 decades,” said Bert Brodsky, Chair of the Board of Directors at Gurwin Healthcare System.

“We are proud to celebrate our achievements as a community, remember the legacies of those who are no longer with us, and look forward to caring for generations well into the future.”