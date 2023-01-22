A generous offering from Trek Bicycle Store

By Sophia Gregorio

For the second straight year, the Lake Grove-based Trek Bicycle Store has donated two bicycles to Comsewogue School District.

The bike store generously gave the bicycles to help those needing something for the holidays.

“Trek Lake Grove is happy to help families in the Port Jefferson Station community this year,” said store manager Catie Gregorio.

Comsewogue School District would like to thank Trek Lake Grove and anyone who donated to the needy during the holiday season.

Comsewogue High School principal, Michael Mosca, commented on the value such donations add to the greater community.

“This is what makes our community special,” he said. “Everyone is willing to go above and beyond to help one another. We are very grateful for our community partners and all they do for our students and our schools.”

Sophia Gregorio is a sophomore at Comsewogue High School.