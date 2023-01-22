Selden woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a

woman in Yaphank on Jan. 22.

Fay Vella was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, with her one-year-old daughter as a passenger, on

the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control of the vehicle,

crashed through a chain link fence, overturned, and came to a stop in the woods off the roadway at

approximately 1:20 a.m.

Vella, 41, of Selden, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the

Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Her daughter was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in

Riverhead where she was evaluated and released to a family member. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call theSeventh Squad at 631-852-8752.