9/11 events on the North Shore
Twenty years ago, the United States changed forever when four hijacked jetliners were intentionally crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will resume this year at the 9/11 Memorial in New York and the following ceremonies will be held on the North Shore to honor the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that will live forever in our hearts.
Centereach
The Centereach Fire Department, 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach invites the community to join them on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. for its annual 9/11 Memorial Services and candle lighting ceremony. Refreshments to be served after ceremony. 631-588-8652, ext. 1
East Northport
The East Northport Fire Department, 1 Ninth Ave., East Northport will host two 9/11 memorial services on Sept. 11 — a morning ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and an evening candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. 631-261-0360
Hauppauge
The Hauppauge Fire Department, 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge will host a Remembrance Ceremony at its 9/11 Memorial on Sept 11 at 7 p.m. 631-265-2499
Huntington
The public is invited to join Town of Huntington officials, the Veterans Advisory Board and local officials for a ceremony on Sept. 12 at noon at the Heckscher Park 9/11 memorial, 147 Main St., Huntington to honor and remember residents and first responders of the Town of Huntington who lost their lives on 9/11. 631-351-3012
Kings Park
Kings Park will host a commemorative event and memorial walk on Sept. 11 starting at 11 a.m. at Kings Park High School and concluding at the 9/11 Memorial at the corner of Church Street and Old Dock Road. A ceremony with a live reading of the names of those from Suffolk and Nassau Counties who perished on 9/11 will follow. 631-973-6006 x1004
Nesconset
The 9/11 Responders Remembered Park, 316 Nesconset Blvd., Nesconset will host its annual naming ceremony on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. 631-724-3320
Port Jefferson
The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Vigiano Brothers Lodge 3436 invite the community to join them for a candlelight remembrance of 9/11 at Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sept. 11 starting at noon. Candles and refreshments will be provided. 631-928-7489
Rocky Point
The Rocky Point Fire Department will host a ceremony at the 9/11 Community Memorial, at the corner of Route 25A and Tesla Street in Shoreham, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. 631-744-4102
Setauket
The Setauket Fire Department will conduct a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Hook and Ladder Company 1, Station 3, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. followed by refreshments in the firehouse. Call 631-941-4900, ext. 1043
Smithtown
The Town of Smithtown, in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, will host a Remembrance Ceremony at its 9/11 Memorial Park just off Main Street in Smithtown on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. 631-360-7512
Sound Beach
The Sound Beach Fire Department, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach will hold its annual Service of Remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. 631-744-4994