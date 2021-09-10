Shelter Pet of the Week: Pogo

MEET POGO!

This week’s shelter pet is Pogo, a male Domestic Shorthair currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Pogo is estimated to be about 5 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. He is a rear leg amputee and a bit on the shy side. This sweet boy would thrive best in a quiet home with a warm lap to curl up in. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Pogo, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). 631-360-7575, www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.