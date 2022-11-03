Kids Korner: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

PROGRAMS

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Thankful Thursdays series on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Join them for a family-friendly planetarium show titled Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Energy followed by a look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more info, call 854-5579.

Fairy Garden workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket hosts a Fairy Garden Workshop on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to build their own fairy garden. Take a tour around the farm to find all the natural materials. Come find some plants, flowers, dirt, stones, moss, fairies gnomes and more! $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172.

Raptors & Recycled Art

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum Education Department, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a children’ workshop, Raptors & Recycled Art, on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will explore the Bird Room and learn about the birds of prey in the collections, dissect an owl pellet, and make art out of egg cartons. For grades K-2. $20 per child. To reserve a space, call 854-5539.

Patriots & Poultices

Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a family fun experience at the Thompson House (1709), 91 North Country Road, Setauket on Nov. 5. Can you help Dr. Thompson find clues, elude the British, create authentic cures and escape to Connecticut? Interact with artifacts, explore the history of the American Revolution and the power of medicine while helping Dr. Thompson treat his most ailing patients. Sessions will be held at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $10 per person, $7 per child 12 and under. Registration is required by calling 751-2244.

Crafternoons at the library

Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Nov. 5 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a fall-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 941-4080.

Backpack Adventures

Go on a nature experiment with the staff of Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park on Nov. 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Everything you’ll need will be right in a loaner backpack filled with fun, interesting experiments that you will complete together as you explore the park! $4 per child. For ages 6 and up. To register, please visit EventBrite.com & search #NatureEdventure. Call 269-5351 for more info.

FILM

‘The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T (1953) on Nov. 6 at noon. A young boy named Bart who detests taking piano lessons has developed a deep suspicion of his strict instructor, Dr. Terwilliker Raised by his single mother, Heloise, Bart looks up to the local plumber August Zabladowski. When Bart ends up in a Seussian dreamworld, he must join with Zabladowski to rescue his mom from Dr. T’s clutches and stop his plan to force 500 boys to play a massive piano in perpetuity. Rated G. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22 with a special sensory performance on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 with a sensory sensitive performance on Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.