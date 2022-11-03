Times … and dates: Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2022

Thursday Nov. 3

Mediterranean food demo

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson will present a Mediterranean food demonstration with Naela Zeidan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. On the menu will be Baba Ganoush and rice pudding. Cost is $5 Port Jeff residents, $10 non-residents. To register, visit www.portjeff.com.

Friday Nov. 4

First Friday at the Heckscher

Celebrate First Friday at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by the Serenade Duo titled Reflections of Latin America beginning at 7 p.m. Call 380-3230.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Nov. 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Be ready for photo ops with friends and family, as this will be an unforgettable experience! Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. For more information, call 265-6768.

Comedy Night at the VFW

VFW Post 5796, 40 Church St., Kings Park presents a Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Featuring comedians Les Degen, Keith Anthony, Just Plain Keith and Carie Karavas with light snacks, raffles and 50/50. BYOB. Ticket are $35 per person. To order, call 553-5365.

Pink Floyd Tribute

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a tribute to the music of Pink Floyd with The Wall laser light show featuring a live performance with hits from Dark Side of the Moon by tribute band Floyd and Us at 7 p.m. and a Dark Side of the Moon laser show featuring a live performance with hits from The Wall by Floyd and Us at 9 p.m. Advance tickets online for each show are $30 adults, $25 ages 15 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Tickets at the door are $35 adults, $30 ages 15 and under. Call 854-5579 for more info.

The Brooklyn Bridge in concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Brooklyn Bridge in concert at 8 p.m. presenting rock N roll such hits as “Sixteen Candles,” “Trouble In Paradise,” “Step By Step, “The Worst That Could Happen,” “Welcome Me Love,” “Blessed Is The Rain,” “Your Husband, My Wife” and others. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Nov. 5

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 4 listing.

Antiques & More

​Rescheduled from Oct 23. Enjoy a day of treasure-hunting at Antiques & More at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for kitchenware, pottery, tools, glassware, jewelry, toys, ephemera, china, artwork. Free admission. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Scandinavian & Nordic Bazaar

Loyal Lodge #252 Sons of Norway will host a Scandinavian & Nordic Bazaar at St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be represented with Scandinavian decorative and household items, baked goods, food, and authentic Scandinavian raffle items. Lunch will also be available. Questions? Call 862-8017.

Christmas Craft Fair

Time to shop! St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Rd, South Huntington will host its annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Mother’s Guild, the holiday event features over 175 unique vendors with free admission. For more info, email [email protected]

Whale Boat Chats

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its new monthly “Whale Boat Chats” surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, at noon and again at 1 p.m. These educator-led gallery talks around the whaleboat will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 367-3418.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 3 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Basket Auction

Join St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church, 4 Woodville Road, Shoreham for an evening of fun with a fantastic Gift Basket Auction and light refreshments starting at 6 p.m. For more information call 744-7730.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with Stony Brook University alumnus Kathryn Vetter (clarinet) and student Nora Spielman (guitar) at 6 p.m. featuring both standard and contemporary works for the duo, including Libby Larsen’s “Blue Third Pieces,” and Ferdinand Rebay’s Sonata for Clarinet and Guitar in d minor. It will also include the duo’s arrangements of chôros by the great Brazilian composer Chiquinha Gonzaga. Kathryn and Nora will each be featured playing a solo work for their respective instruments. Free. Call 655-7798 for more information.

A Night of Comedy

Mount Sinai Fire Department, Engine Company 2, 746 Mt. Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai hosts its 24th annual Comedy Night straight from the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City at 6:30 p.m. Catered by Tuscany Gourmet, the evening will include a prime rib dinner with stuffed shrimp scampi, coffee and dessert, wine, beer and soda with raffles, 50/50 and door prizes. For mature audiences only. Tickets are $50 per person. To order, call-816-3339.

Tribute to ABBA

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes ABBA tribute band The Dancing Dream in concert at 8 p.m. Formerly known as the ABBA GIRLZ, this New York City based group features beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography guaranteed to captivate all audiences, making every show a night to remember. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Nov. 6

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 4 listing.

Custom & Collectible Car Show

Long Island Cars will host a Super Swap Sunday Car Show and Swap Meet at Bald Hill Cultural Center, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature hundreds of custom and collectible show cars, a swap meet, refreshments and more. Admission is $10, free for ages 11 and under. www.longislandcars.com.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a lecture titled The Sinister Beauty Of Carnivorous Plants at 10 a.m. In this family-friendly presentation, Matt Kaelin will share his expertise and his captivating photography of the carnivorous plants that people might not typically think of as being native to Long Island. Tickets are $10, free for children under age 10, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Homegrown String Band in concert

The Port Jefferson Free Library, 100 Thompson St., Port Jefferson presents The Homegrown String Band in concert at 2 p.m. This family band’s repertoire includes a healthy portion of early country music classics by the likes of The Carter Family and Delmore Brothers, along with a tasty sprinkling of original material inspired by the rural American string band and folk traditions of the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. Open to all. Register at portjefflibrary.org, or call 473-0022.

Ridotto concert

Ridotto, concerts “with a touch of theatre,” continues its 31st season with a piano concert featuring Zhu Wang at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington at 4 p.m. A winner of Young Concert Artist International Auditions, Zhu is returning to Ridotto with a wonderful program of Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A major, Op.2 No.2, Chou Wen-Chung: The Willows are New, Schubert: Two Impromptus, Op.142, and Chopin: Piano Sonata in B minor, Op.58. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members and $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373, or email [email protected] For more info, visit www.ridotto.org.

Monday Nov. 7

Movie Trivia Night

Movie Trivia Night is back in-person in the Sky Room Café at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan Franch, the event will include 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Prizes are awarded to winning teams at the conclusion of the game. $10 per person. Call 423-7610.

Tuesday Nov. 8

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday Nov. 9

Garden Club presentation

Join the Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club for special program at the Wading River Congregational Church at 2057 North Country Road, Wading River at 6:45 p.m. Guest speaker John Nicholson will share the fascinating story of how he and his wife, Sharna, moved from Rochester to Mattituck a few years ago and revived an abandoned vineyard at the house they bought. If you enjoy gardening, you should not miss this presentation. Admission is free and all are welcome. Call 987-3733.

Open Mic Night at the CAC

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, joins with the Folk Music Society of Huntington in presenting the NorthShore Original Open Mic (NOOM) three Wednesday nights each month in the Cinema’s Sky Room, including tonight at 7 p.m. with sign-up beginning at 6:30 p.m. Free. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday Nov. 10

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a lecture on print culture, newsboys, and the labor practices of the press with historian Vincent DiGirolamo at 7 p.m. Titled Crying the News: Child Labor and Print Culture, DiGirolamo’s lecture will draw heavily from his acclaimed 2019 book Crying the News: A History of America’s Newsboys. Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘Heart and Soul’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a preview screening of Heart and Soul at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jeff. Station on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The first-ever Rock & Roll Show at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater electrified the teenagers who waited for hours to see their new idols – Chuck Berry; the Chantels; Frankie Lymon; and a roster of some of the greatest talent of the time. Fourteen-year-old Kenny Vance sat in the balcony mesmerized by a unique style of music that still resonates for him -and many of us- half a century later. The film seeks to solve the question that may never be answered, because, like all art, it is about feelings: What was that particular magic that grabs a heart and never lets it go? The screening will be followed by a Q&A and a vocal harmony performance by Kenny Vance and the Planotones. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

Theater

‘Showing’

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket presents a workshop production of a brand new play produced by Hidden Well Theatre titled Showing on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. What’s a gender reveal party without a heaping helping of disaster? Set in the hours leading up to a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party, Showing is an immersive, site-specific play about the ways we strive to make meaning in spaces where there is only chaos and cake. Tickets are $16 in advance at hidden-well-theatre.weebly.com/showing.html or $20 (cash only) at the door. For more information, email [email protected]

‘Sister Act’

Stage 74 @SYJCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Sister Act on Nov. 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Based on the hit 1992 film, the show follows disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice! Tickets are $32, $25 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘Noises Off’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. *Mature Content* General admission: $14, Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10, Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 451-4163.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Christmas Story’

The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas – an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport seeks vendors for its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar on Dec. 3. Call 631-261-7670.

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 631-588-5024.

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its first annual Three Village Winter Market, an outdoor holiday shopping experience, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 to 4 p.m. $100 for one day or $150 for both. Call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.