Your Turn: ‘Reopening’ poem

Reopening

By Ellen Mason, Stony Brook

Civilization awakens.

The weather is warm.

We’re eager to mingle.

We’ve weathered the storm.

We’ve made such adjustments,

In the wish to resume.

Now it’s time for a haircut

And examining room.

We’re forever grateful

To workers out there,

Who stayed at their posts,

Through this horrible scare.

We welcome the changes

But with caution, at last

To face life in the future,

With somber thoughts of the

past.