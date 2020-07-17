Home Arts & Entertainment Your Turn: ‘Reopening’ poem
Reopening
By Ellen Mason, Stony Brook
Civilization awakens.
The weather is warm.
We’re eager to mingle.
We’ve weathered the storm.
We’ve made such adjustments,
In the wish to resume.
Now it’s time for a haircut
And examining room.
We’re forever grateful
To workers out there,
Who stayed at their posts,
Through this horrible scare.
We welcome the changes
But with caution, at last
To face life in the future,
With somber thoughts of the
past.