Your Turn: ‘Coming Home’

Coming Home

By Ellen Mason, Stony Brook

The view from my window,

Looking out to the street,

Brings anticipation

Of deliveries complete.

From FedEx or postman

And sellers on eBay,

I await these small boxes

And how little they all weigh.

My mission accomplished

Might seem foolish to some,

But I’m filled with delight

By these parcels that come.

On eBay I found it,

And made it my mission:

To replace my old dollhouse,

Furnished bedroom to kitchen.

In primary colors

And precisely scaled detail,

This house from the fifties

Revives memories that were stale.

A complete living room,

Molded from plastic,

With couch and TV.

Just so fantastic!

A sewing machine,

A phone and a vacuum,

Have movable parts,

Like commode in the bathroom.

The biggest surprise

In daytime or night,

Is the Disney themed nursery,

Much to my delight.

Lithographed on the walls

And the yellow tin floor,

Are drawings of Mickey

And Donald and more.

A two-car garage

And second floor terrace

Complete the good life for

A suburban heiress.

I now have before me

My childhood dream,

Resurrected once more.

I give thanks to the team

Of sellers on eBay,

Of which there are many,

Who sell vintage stuff.

This was worth every penny.

If nostalgia now calls you

Then, at my behest,

Perhaps you will tune

Into “Father Knows Best.

Dollhouse from the Marx Toy Company, accessories from Marx and Renwal.