Your Turn: ‘Coming Home’

Coming Home
By Ellen Mason, Stony Brook
The view from my window,
Looking out to the street,
Brings anticipation
Of deliveries complete.
From FedEx or postman
And sellers on eBay,
I await these small boxes
And how little they all weigh.
My mission accomplished
Might seem foolish to some,
But I’m filled with delight
By these parcels that come.
On eBay I found it,
And made it my mission:
To replace my old dollhouse,
Furnished bedroom to kitchen.
In primary colors
And precisely scaled detail,
This house from the fifties
Revives memories that were stale.
A complete living room,
Molded from plastic,
With couch and TV.
Just so fantastic!
A sewing machine,
A phone and a vacuum,
Have movable parts,
Like commode in the bathroom.
The biggest surprise
In daytime or night,
Is the Disney themed nursery,
Much to my delight.
Lithographed on the walls
And the yellow tin floor,
Are drawings of Mickey
And Donald and more.
A two-car garage
And second floor terrace
Complete the good life for
A suburban heiress.
I now have before me
My childhood dream,
Resurrected once more.
I give thanks to the team
Of sellers on eBay,
Of which there are many,
Who sell vintage stuff.
This was worth every penny.
If nostalgia now calls you
Then, at my behest,
Perhaps you will tune
Into “Father Knows Best.
Dollhouse from the Marx Toy Company, accessories from Marx and Renwal.