PJSTCC awards $500 scholarship

Shannon Harrington, a senior at Comsewogue High School is the recipient of the 2021 Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce $500 Scholarship.

Shannon impressed the chamber as a volunteer at its 2019 Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce Summer Concerts.

She excelled in the Comsewogue School District’s virtual enterprise course this year, which is taught by Anthony Ketterer.

Shannon is accepted into the honors program in the Haub School of Business of St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia, which she will attend in the fall.

Photo and caption from Joan Nickeson