BLAZE OF GLORY

Tom Caruso of Smithtown snapped this beautiful photo during a walk in Stony Brook Village on June 16. He writes, ‘My wife and I were walking down the road leading to the water when I saw these Orange Daylilies blazing in the light of the setting sun. I shot this image with my cell phone and was amazed at the contrast between the flowers and their surroundings.

