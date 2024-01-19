Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI in Shirley

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Jan. 18 after she allegedly drove the wrong way and struck multiple vehicles in Shirley.

Dema Falah was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Havenwood Drive East and then turned right on the southbound side of William Floyd Parkway traveling the wrong way. The Jeep then struck a 2013 Toyota traveling southbound on the William Floyd Parkway that was attempting to make a left turn onto Havenwood Drive East heading eastbound.

Falah then traveled northbound on William Floyd Parkway and struck four vehicles also traveling northbound before crashing the Jeep into the median at 5:47 p.m. Falah fled the scene on foot southbound before being detained by police at 5:52 p.m.

No one required medical attention. The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was impounded for a safety check.

Falah, 50, of Shirley, was charged with alleged Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident with Property Damage. She is being held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on January 19.