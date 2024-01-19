Centereach Cougars girls basketball nip Bulls East

1 of 21

By Bill Landon

With 2 seconds left on the clock Centereach sophomore Hayley Torres went to the free throw line with the score tied 64-64. Torres composed herself and sank her second shot to put the Cougars ahead by one. With 0:02 left in regulation, Smithtown East Inbounded the ball and threw the Hail Mary shot from midcourt to no avail as Centereach erupted in celebration at their own home court, winning the game 65-64 in the League III matchup Jan 12.

Smithtown East freshman Juliana Gandarillas stood atop the scoreboard for the Bulls with 18 points. Meredith Brennan sank four 3-pointers and a pair of field goals for 16 points, while Jules Nestor and Isabella Moragiemos banked nine points apiece.

Madelyn Madrigal led the way for Centereach with 18 points, Meaghan Greico banked 16 and Torres finished with 13.

The win lifts the Cougars to 5-6 on the season while the loss takes the Bulls to 6-6.

— Photos by Bill Landon