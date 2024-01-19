Centereach Cougars girls basketball nip Bulls East

Centereach Cougars girls basketball nip Bulls East

by -
0 33
Centereach forward Meghan Ippoliti boxes out in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 21
Centereach forward Meghan Ippoliti boxes out in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach co-captain Hayley Torres drives the lane for the Cougars in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Meredith Brennan fights for the rebound in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Madelyn Madrigal banks two for the Cougars in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Meredith Brennan drives the lane in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach co-captain Hayley Torres lays up for two for the Cougars in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior forward Bella DiGregorio shoots in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East freshman Juliana Gandarillas guards the inbound in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Jules Nestor drives the lane in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Hayley Torres guards the inbound in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore Hayley Torres comes “down” with the rebound for the Cougars in a home game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Angie Camarda banks two for the Bulls in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Angie Camarda lets a three-pointer fly for the Bulls in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Hayley Torres battles Angie Camarda for possession in a league III matchup. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Meredith Brennan hits from long distance in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East junior Meredith Brennan drains one of her four triples in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East freshman Juliana Gandarillas battles her way to the rim in a road game against Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Two seconds left on the clock. Photo by Bill Landon
Cougars WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Cougars WIN! Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

With 2 seconds left on the clock Centereach sophomore Hayley Torres went to the free throw line with the score tied 64-64. Torres composed herself and sank her second shot to put the Cougars ahead by one. With 0:02 left in regulation, Smithtown East Inbounded the ball and threw the Hail Mary shot from midcourt to no avail as Centereach erupted in celebration at their own home court, winning the game 65-64 in the League III matchup Jan 12.

Smithtown East freshman Juliana Gandarillas stood atop the scoreboard for the Bulls with 18 points. Meredith Brennan sank four 3-pointers and a pair of field goals for 16 points, while Jules Nestor and Isabella Moragiemos banked nine points apiece. 

Madelyn Madrigal led the way for Centereach with 18 points, Meaghan Greico banked 16 and Torres finished with 13.

The win lifts the Cougars to 5-6 on the season while the loss takes the Bulls to 6-6. 

— Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 10

0 28

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply