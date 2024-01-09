Worker dies in Head of the Harbor trench collapse

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the
death of a man who was trapped after excavated dirt collapsed in Head of the Harbor on Jan. 8.

Employees from Darius Masonry Inc. were installing cesspool rings at 1 Piper Lane when Lauro Pacheco entered the hole to level the ring and the excavated dirt collapsed into the hole at approximately 2:25 pm.

Pacheco, 38, of Bay Shore, was extricated from the hole by Emergency Service Section officers and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.

