Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Manorville

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a man

in Manorville on Jan. 8.

Michael Forman was driving a 2021 Ford F-150 westbound on Sunrise Highway, between William Floyd Parkway and Wading River Road, when his vehicle sideswiped a 2022 Nissan Sentra, driven by Alisa Coffey-Hamilton. Forman’s vehicle then struck a tree on the north side of the road and Coffey- Hamilton’s vehicle struck the guide wire in the median.

Forman, 63, of Hampton Bays, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coffey-Hamilton, 41, of East Patchogue, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.