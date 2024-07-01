Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Shirley

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Shirley on July 1.

Gottleb Chumi was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima on eastbound Sunrise Highway at exit 58 when her vehicle struck a guardrail on the right shoulder and then overturned at approximately 5:15 a.m. Chumi, 25, of Hampton Bays, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.