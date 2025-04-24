Obituary: In remembrance of Maureen McCormick

Maureen Teresa McCormick, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, passed away peacefully on April 21 at home in Northport. She was 91 years old. Maureen grew up in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. She loved being surrounded by her family and dancing on the weekends. Right after high school, she met her husband, Harold McCormick, who quickly swept her off her feet and they were happily married surrounded by friends and family. They had three sons, Steven McCormick, Michael McCormick and Russell McCormick. During this time the family had moved out to Commack and they started building their forever home in Northport.

Maureen proudly worked at Carvel as a manager. She also worked at A&S, a local department store. Maureen always had a great eye for fashion. They loved going to New York City and catching Broadway shows. They also enjoyed traveling and went to Hawaii, Germany, Italy, France and, of course, Ireland. One of their favorite places to go was Disney World in Florida. This was a tradition shared with their sons and grandchildren. After having three boys, Maureen and Harry were overjoyed to have four granddaughters, Sherri, Stephanie, Christina and Alyssa. Maureen spoiled her granddaughters by taking them on vacations and trips to the city, treating them to nail and hair appointments, and buying them dresses and clothes. Her granddaughters loved spending time at her house in the pool.

Maureen and Harry were great entertainers. They often had parties in their home and hosted many friends and family. Holidays were also a special event that ended in front of the fireplace. Due to their love of travel, Maureen and Harry organized a trip to the Catskills (Friar Tuck) every February for the PBA. Maureen was the ultimate organizer and everyone raved about the trip. After the trip ended, Maureen and Harry would organize trips for family and friends to Woodloch Pines, Cranwell, Gurneys and Mills Falls. Maureen and Harry also celebrated major birthdays and events by inviting family and friends to local restaurants. As Maureen got older, she never lost her partying spirit. She would go out to eat whenever she could and was always ready for Happy Hour. Maureen and her oldest granddaughter continued to see shows at the Engeman Theatre in Northport up until her passing. Maureen was a pillar of the Northport community. Everyone knew her name and she loved spending time and talking with everyone in the village. All who knew Maureen loved her joy, warmth and generosity.

Most importantly, Maureen was very spiritual. One of her treasured memories was meeting the Pope at the Vatican. She went to church every Sunday, including this past Easter Sunday. She invited Father Walter to Cranwell to celebrate her and Harry’s wedding anniversary every year. As we celebrate her amazing life on Earth, there will be another celebration in Heaven as our loved ones welcome her home.

Visitation will be held at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, on Monday April 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church in Centerport. Entombment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Center Moriches.