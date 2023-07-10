Woman robs bank in Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating after a woman allegedly robbed a Lake Ronkonkoma bank on July 10.

A woman entered TD Bank, located at 474 Portion Road, and passed a note to a teller allegedly demanding cash at approximately 3:05 p.m. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene on the back of a waiting motorcycle westbound on Portion Road. The woman was wearing a face mask and a motorcycle helmet.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.