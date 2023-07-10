Man killed in Holtsville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in

Holtsville on July 10.

A 2018 Ford van was traveling westbound in the right lane of the Long Island Expressway, approximately a 1⁄2 mile east of Exit 61, when the van merged into the center lane and struck the rear of a 2005 Chrysler 300. The Ford van swerved into the right lane, left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire at 7:22 a.m.

The 39-year-old driver of the Ford, who is not being identified pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The driver of the Chrysler, Michelle Fiori, 58, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.