Woman arrested in St. James massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman for alleged prostitution and performing unlicensed massages during a raid at a massage parlor in St. James on March 10.

Suffolk County Fourth Precinct Anticrime, Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit,

Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Smithtown Fire Marshal and Building

Department conducted an investigation at April Spa, located at 745 Middle Country Road, at

approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued numerous violations for fire code and building offenses. The

Smithtown Building Department Inspector deemed the unit unsafe for business and posted such on the

front door for electrical code violations.

Suru Yu, 51, of Bayside, Queens, was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession

and two counts of Prostitution. Yu was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.