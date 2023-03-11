Smith Haven Mall security guard arrested for sexual assault

Suffolk County Police arrested a Smith Haven Mall security guard on March 9 for allegedly committing a sex act while on duty last year.

Jose Irizarry was working as a security officer in the Lake Grove mall on August 29, 2022, when he approached a 24-year-old woman who he suspected of shoplifting. Irizarry, under the guise of escorting the woman out of the mall brought her into an employees only corridor and then into a storage room, where he allegedly forced the victim to perform a sex act on him in exchange for her being allowed to leave the mall.

Fourth Squad detectives arrested Irizarry today at the Fourth Precinct at 4:34 p.m. Irizarry, 33, of Holbrook, was charged with Criminal Sex Act 1st Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.