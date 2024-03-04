Woman arrested in Huntington Station massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman on March 4 for prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession

during a massage parlor raid in Huntington Station this afternoon.

In response to numerous complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section Department conducted an investigation into Body Works Spa, located at 918 E. Jericho Turnpike. Guimin Zhang, 57, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, two counts of Prostitution, a misdemeanor, and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor. The Town of Huntington issued several violations.

Zhang was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.