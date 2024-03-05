Man critically injured in East Farmingdale single-vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in East Farmingdale on March 4.

Jorge Paulino Vargas was driving a 1993 Hondo Civic eastbound on Toledo Street, at the intersection of Lenox Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and crashed into a large storage container and then a utility pole at approximately 6:40 p.m. Paulino Vargas, 35, of Melbourne, Florida, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of critical injuries. The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.