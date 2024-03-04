Suffolk Credit Union sponsors Town of Brookhaven special recycling events for 2024

-Program provides convenient document shredding and disposal of electronics and medications-

Suffolk Credit Union announced it is sponsoring the Town of Brookhaven’s Special Recycling Events in 2024. Twelve E-Waste, Paper Shredding and Drug Take Back events will be held in the spring and fall at various locations.

The initiative will provide thousands of Brookhaven residents with convenient opportunities to safely shred documents and dispose of electronic waste and old medications—keeping harmful material out of landfills and waterways. All shredded documents will be recycled.

Suffolk Credit Union presented a donation of $5,000 at the program launch on February 28, held at the Brookhaven Town Hall. Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico, Town Council members and representatives of the credit union were on hand to express their support for this community program that promotes both financial and environmental safety.

“This is a great way to help prevent identity theft and financial fraud by shredding documents as well as protect our beautiful environment here on Long Island,” said Michele Dean, CEO and President of Suffolk Credit Union. “It aligns with our credit union’s dedication to helping people achieve financial security and ongoing commitment to giving back to our communities.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico said, “We are happy to have Suffolk Credit Union on board for our recycling events. I thank them for being partners as we work to keep the environment clean. Every year, thousands of residents participate by dropping off their electronics, paper, cardboard and unused prescription medicine. I expect this year to have the same results.”

The 2024 Special Recycling Events will be held on Saturdays between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Following are the dates and locations:

April 13 : Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station

: Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station April 20 : Holtsville Ecology Center, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

: Holtsville Ecology Center, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville May 4 : Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

: Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai May 18 : Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook

: Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook June 1 : Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School, 543 Moriches-Middle Island Road, Manorville

: Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School, 543 Moriches-Middle Island Road, Manorville June 15 : Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Drive, Middle Island

: Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Drive, Middle Island Sept. 14 : Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point

: Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point Sept. 28 : Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Boulevard, Centereach

: Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Boulevard, Centereach Oct. 5 : Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai

: Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai Oct. 19 : Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches

: Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches Oct. 26 : Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket

: Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket Nov. 2: South Country Library, 22 Station Road, Bellport

For more information, call: 451-TOWN (8696) or visit: www.BrookhavenNY.gov/RecycleEvents

About Suffolk Credit Union

Suffolk Credit Union is a local not-for-profit cooperative financial institution owned and operated by its members. It was chartered in 1967 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). The volunteer-directed credit union has assets in excess of $1.8 billion, 10 branches and over 70,000 members, including partnerships with Suffolk County employees and unions. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or regularly conducts business in Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as immediate family members of current membership. To learn more, visit www.suffolkcu.org or call 631-924-8000.