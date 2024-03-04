Harborfields brings home Science Olympiad medals

1 of 3

Harborfields High School recently sent three teams of 15 students to the Eastern Long Island Science Olympiad to compete against 60 other teams in 24 different science and engineering events. Guided by teacher Mike Pinto, Harborfields earned six medals over the course of the event.

Kyleigh Connors and Michelle Diner took fifth place in the Geologic Mapping category.

Andrew Hoppe, Suvan Shrestha and Quinn Johnson Wemyss finished sixth in Scrambler.

Andrew Hoppe and Delilah Shapiro took seventh in Write It Do It.

Alex Meagher and Leo Meagher earned ninth place in Ecology.

Mohammad Karim Anan and Liza Michalopoulos finished 10th in Astronomy.

Riley Lyons and Brody Surbeck placed 10th in Dynamic Planet

— Photos courtesy of Harborfields CSD