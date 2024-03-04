Wanted for Farmingdale Forcible Touching

1 of 2

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who forcibly touched a woman in a Farmingdale parking lot last September.

A man approached a woman in a shopping center parking lot, located at 241 Airport Plaza, and touched her inappropriately at approximately 8:40 p.m. on September 6, 2023. The man left the scene on a bicycle.