Wanted for Farmingdale Forcible Touching
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who forcibly touched a woman in a Farmingdale parking lot last September.
A man approached a woman in a shopping center parking lot, located at 241 Airport Plaza, and touched her inappropriately at approximately 8:40 p.m. on September 6, 2023. The man left the scene on a bicycle.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.