This summer, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Summer of Science returns to in-person programming at the WMHO’s Ernst Marine Conservation Center at West Meadow Creek. Three sessions (each a four day program) will run depending on age group from July 12 to August 13. Registration is required for these programs. Depending on the program, cost per child is $250 to $275. Early Bird registration by June 15 will include a $25 reduction in the program rate.

These open-air outdoors programs emphasize hands-on exploration of plant and animals species along the shoreline, student driven research projects, and scavenger hunts to compare & contrast the marsh and sandy beach habitats. Salt Marsh Explorers (ages 6 to 9) runs from July 13 to 16, Salt Marsh Detectives (ages 10 to 12) runs from August 9 to 13. Both programs are $250 per student, start at 10am and end at 11:30am. Salt Marsh Scientists (ages 13 to 17) runs from July 26 to 30, is $275 per student, starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

To learn more about WMHO’s Summer of Science programs, call 631-751-2244.