Winter Holiday Market heads to Setauket Neighborhood House on Dec. 10
Time to shop! The historic Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket will transform into a winter wonderland this Sunday, Dec, 10 as the Three Village Historical Society presents an indoor Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be on hand including artist, woodworkers, makers, bakers, florists, felters and creators of all kinds offering gifts for everyone on your holiday list in a warm and cozy atmosphere.
Participating vendors include:
Alex Greco Lettering
Ally Liff Designs
AnTiAmy’s Gifts
Contessa’s Designs
Sweet Woodland Farm
Tend Coffee
The Cinnamon Candle
Dara Saol Jewelry
Finest Macarons
Clovis Outdoor Services
Dan McCarthy Wildlife Art
Ewes and Coos Felted
Grateful Bread Microbakery
Inspired Stones
Janet Kurnatowski Studio
Li Li’s Creations
Monika Botanika
OHoney Bee Farm
Old Post Candle Company
Petals, Paper & Thread
Julia Vogelle Pottery
Stormy Garden Soapworks
Sweet Legends Bakeshop
The Granola Plant LLC
The Nautical Arts Workshop
The Pot City
The Spice Cabinet
The Well Fed Family-Pampered Chef
Three Village Historical Society
Tracy Marlowe Jewelry
White Hat Silver
Wolf & Timber
Sweet Melissa’s
Cozy Knots
The Big Cheese
For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.