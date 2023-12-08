Winter Holiday Market heads to Setauket Neighborhood House on Dec. 10

Time to shop! The historic Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket will transform into a winter wonderland this Sunday, Dec, 10 as the Three Village Historical Society presents an indoor Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be on hand including artist, woodworkers, makers, bakers, florists, felters and creators of all kinds offering gifts for everyone on your holiday list in a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Participating vendors include:

Alex Greco Lettering

Ally Liff Designs

AnTiAmy’s Gifts

Contessa’s Designs

Sweet Woodland Farm

Tend Coffee

The Cinnamon Candle

Dara Saol Jewelry

Finest Macarons

Clovis Outdoor Services

Dan McCarthy Wildlife Art

Ewes and Coos Felted

Grateful Bread Microbakery

Inspired Stones

Janet Kurnatowski Studio

Li Li’s Creations

Monika Botanika

OHoney Bee Farm

Old Post Candle Company

Petals, Paper & Thread

Julia Vogelle Pottery

Stormy Garden Soapworks

Sweet Legends Bakeshop

The Granola Plant LLC

The Nautical Arts Workshop

The Pot City

The Spice Cabinet

The Well Fed Family-Pampered Chef

Three Village Historical Society

Tracy Marlowe Jewelry

White Hat Silver

Wolf & Timber

Sweet Melissa’s

Cozy Knots

The Big Cheese

For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.