Body found at Lawrence Aviation Industries in Port Jefferson Station

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body found at a demolition site in Port Jefferson Station on Dec. 8.

A person found the body of an adult female at Lawrence Aviation Industries Incorporated Site, located at 100 Sheep Pasture Road, at approximately 11:50 a.m. The body was taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine cause of death and identity of the deceased.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.