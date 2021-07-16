Winners of the 2021 Teeny Awards announced

East End Arts & Humanities Council, Inc. has announced the winners of the 2021 Teeny Awards. An award ceremony was broadcast live from the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 11.

And the winners are:

LEAD MALE IN A PLAY, Kiernan Urso in the role of George Spelvin in “The Actor’s Nightmare” at Longwood

LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY, Jessica Soledad in the role of Juror #8 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays

SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY, Isaiah Mraz in the role of Corey in “Our Place” at Southold

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY, Emma Martinez in the role of Betty-Sue in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island

LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Kiernan Urso in the role of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL (TIE)

Angelina Milici in the role of Lucy Harris in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood

Juliet Rand in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Quinn Bruer in the role of Taunter, Herbert, & Monk in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold

SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Zoe Richardson in the role of One-Eyed Pete in “Take Ten!” at Pierson

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY, MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, OR MUSICAL REVUE (TIE)

Silas Jones in the role of Dance Captain in “Anything Goes” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton

Brenna Kiernan in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Elizabeth and Jacqueline Gluck for “I Feel Pretty” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue”

OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN (TIE)

Vanessa Aurigue for “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood Belle Penny for “Our Place” at Southold