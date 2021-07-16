Winners of the 2021 Teeny Awards announced
East End Arts & Humanities Council, Inc. has announced the winners of the 2021 Teeny Awards. An award ceremony was broadcast live from the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on July 11.
And the winners are:
LEAD MALE IN A PLAY, Kiernan Urso in the role of George Spelvin in “The Actor’s Nightmare” at Longwood
LEAD FEMALE IN A PLAY, Jessica Soledad in the role of Juror #8 in “12 Angry Jurors” at Hampton Bays
SUPPORTING MALE IN A PLAY, Isaiah Mraz in the role of Corey in “Our Place” at Southold
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A PLAY, Emma Martinez in the role of Betty-Sue in “It’s Always the Butler” at Shelter Island
LEAD MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Kiernan Urso in the role of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
LEAD FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL (TIE)
Angelina Milici in the role of Lucy Harris in “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood
Juliet Rand in the role of Lady of the Lake in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
SUPPORTING MALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Quinn Bruer in the role of Taunter, Herbert, & Monk in “Spamalot: The Socially Distant Concert-ish Version” at Southold
SUPPORTING FEMALE IN A MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, Zoe Richardson in the role of One-Eyed Pete in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PLAY, MUSICAL/MINI-MUSICAL, OR MUSICAL REVUE (TIE)
Silas Jones in the role of Dance Captain in “Anything Goes” in the Musical Revue: “Pandemic Pandemonium of 2021” at East Hampton
Brenna Kiernan in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Elizabeth and Jacqueline Gluck for “I Feel Pretty” in the Musical Revue: “The Southampton Broadway Revue”
OUTSTANDING POSTER DESIGN (TIE)
Vanessa Aurigue for “Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood Belle Penny for “Our Place” at Southold
JUDGES CHOICE
“Jekyll & Hyde” at Longwood “Les Misérables” at Miller Place
BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE, Zoe Richardson for “Dream a Little of Me” in “Take Ten!” at Pierson
BEST DUET/TRIO PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE, Tessa Cunningham, Brenna Kiernan & Samantha Leversen for “Webber Love Trio” in the Musical Revue: “A Broadway Revue” at Rocky Point
BEST GROUP PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL REVUE, “Seize the Day” in the Musical Revue: “Hope Rising” at Riverhead
BEST MASTER OF CEREMONIES/HOST/NARRATOR IN A MUSICAL REVUE, Johan Arias as Master of Ceremonies in “The Southampton Broadway Revue” at Southampton
BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO, Camryn Trant for “Stupid with Love” at Mattituck
BEST MONOLOGUE PERFORMANCE IN A VIDEO, Michael Marziliano for “Trinculo (The Tempest)” at Bellport
For the full list of the nominees & winners, visit our website: www.eastendarts.org
For more information or details about the ceremony please contact Teeny Awards Coordinator Kasia Klimiuk at 516-297- 4123 or email [email protected]