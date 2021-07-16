Community blood drive heads to Hauppauge

Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick, in partnership with the New York Blood Center, will host a blood drive on Monday, July 19 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the second floor Meeting Room at the Hauppauge Fire Department, 855 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred by visiting www.nybc.org/donate or call 800-933-BLOOD.

New York Blood Center has the following COVID-19 policies in place:

· Please wear a face covering if not vaccinated;

· Temperatures will be taken upon arrival; and

· All donors must be symptom-free for 14 days if recovering from COVID-19, must not have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 14 days or be self-quarantining.

This blood drive will not be testing for COVID-19. Individuals are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider for such a test.

Roughly 2,000 blood donations are needed each day in the New York-New Jersey region. Especially helpful are type O negative blood donations, which are universally accepted by all patients regardless of blood type. However, all blood types are needed. Each blood donation can save up to three lives. Donations are used in a variety of scenarios and patient needs.

Questions? Call 631-724-2929.