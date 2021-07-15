Huntington Town Hall will open to walk-Ins July 21

Appointments still encouraged & will be prioritized

Huntington Town Hall will open to walk-in visitors on Wednesday, July 21; the appointment-based visitor system implemented during the pandemic will remain in effect and appointment-based visits will be prioritized over walk-in visits.

Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci announced, “As of Wednesday, July 21, visitors to Town Hall may walk in without an appointment but we do encourage visitors to make an appointment with the Department you are planning to visit to make your trip to Town Hall as efficient as possible, as scheduled appointments will be prioritized over walk-ins.”

The appointment-based visitor system was successfully implemented during the pandemic to manage Town Hall occupancy levels and workflow.

To plan a visit to Town Hall, visitors may reach any department by calling (631) 351-3000 or visiting the Departments page to locate any Department’s contact information directly.