Winners of photo contest illustrate beauty of Smithtown preserve

Winners have been announced for the first Friends of Caleb Smith Preserve photography contest, which began on Aug. 1, 2019 and ran through January of this year. There were 37 participants in the six-month-long contest, which focused on The Beauty of Caleb Smith State Park Preserve located at 581 W. Jericho Turnpike in Smithtown. Judges included three members of the friends group and a park official.

The contest was divided into two age groups: youth and adult (ages 18 or over). There were 22 contestants in the adult division and 15 in the youth division, most of whom were from Commack High School.

In the adult division Elizabeth Milward of Smithtown captured first place for “Reflection.” Second place was awarded to Katelynd Hill of East Meadow for “Goose Stretch” and third place went to Gerta Polgardy of Kings Park for “Barn.” Honorable mentions went to Tom Caruso of Smithtown for “Deer in Snow Storm,” and Sid Lorber of Smithtown for “A December Day at Caleb.”

Michela DiStefano of Commack High School won first place in the youth division for “Frozen Pond.” Second place was awarded to Miranda Gonzalez of Commack High School for “Emergence,” and Travis Maffei of Kings Park grabbed third place for “Ageless Beauty.” Russell Korn, of Commack High School, received an honorable mention for “Reflection.”

“The contest was an enjoyable experience as all the beautiful photos came in, and we’re looking forward to holding it again next year,” said Friends President Chris Duffner. Cash prizes of $100 will be awarded to each of the first-place winners, $50 to the second-place winners and $25 to the third-place winners.

A reception that was to be held at the park’s museum on March 15 has been canceled.

The winning photos will be on display throughout the month of March. For more information, call 631-265-1054 or email calebsmithfriends@gmail.com.