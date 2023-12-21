Winners of 30th annual Gurwin Photo Contest announced

1 of 5

The winners of the 2023 Annual Gurwin Photo Contest were revealed at an evening awards presentation recently at a gallery-style cocktail reception hosted by the contest’s new partner, the Commack Public Library. Winning photos will remain on display in the Library’s new gallery through the end of the year.

Thirty-two winning selections were revealed, as the amateur photographers and their guests received their award prizes and trophies and got a first glimpse of their beautifully mounted and professionally framed photographs on display in the Library’s lower level gallery. Following the month-long residence in the Library, the stunning photos will be featured in the Tiffen Gallery at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack for the enjoyment of the community’s 460 long- and short-term residents, staff and visitors.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of our renowned Gurwin Photo Contest,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gurwin Healthcare System. “Each year we are so very impressed by the incredible work of the talented members of our community and grateful for the support they show our Center, and in turn, the residents in our care.”

Selections the 2023 winning photos were conducted by Tony Lopez of East End Film & Digital Corporation, and Chris Appoldt of Chris Appoldt Photography, as well as new judge Chris Geminski of the Tiffen Company, long-time sponsor of the Gurwin Photo Contest. The three experts chose the “best of the best” from among hundreds of entries in the annual contest.

Best-in-Show went to perennial winner Donna Crinnian of Huntington for her photo “Somewhere in India” and Best-In-Show Runner-Up went to Eric Lohse of Connecticut for “Fishing the Farmington.” Grand Prize and Honorable Mention (HM) awards were awarded in each of 12 categories, as well as a Resident/Staff Selection award for photos selected through a vote by the residents and employees of Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Action/Sports: Grand Prize “Surfer Girl” by Frank DiBenedetto; HM “To the Crease” by Mike DiRenzo

Altered/Enhanced: Grand Prize “Dahlias in a Vase” by Carol Goldstein; HM “A Pair of Pairs” by Marc F. Alter

Children: Grand Prize “One Dog, Two Bites” by Robert V. Guido; HM “Run with the Sun” by Robert Oliva

Landscape: Grand Prize “Kentucky Sunset” by Carol Goldstein; HM “Peaks and Valleys” by Molly Werfel

Long Island/New York: Grand Prize “Dumbo” by Stuart Greenberg; HM “Independence Day” by Alan Sloyer

Nature: Grand Prize “Elakala Falls”by Carol Milazzo-DiRenzo; HM “Woodland Path” by Marc F. Alter

People: Grand Prize “Sweet Moments” by Michelle Nickerson; HM “The Hat Maker” by Herb Knopp

Pets: Grand Prize “Winnie” by Peter Stango; HM “Sitting on the Dock” by Leslie Bannon

Still Life: Grand Prize “Vase of Flowers’ by Harold Naideau; HM “Thru the Window” by Herb Knopp

Student: Grand Prize “Wonder Wheel” by Tiffany Yung; HM “Dream Chaser” by Noah Gorlewski

Travel: Grand Prize “Seen Better Days” by Herb Knopp; HM “Bass Harbor Lighthouse” by Carol Milazzo-DiRenzo

Wildlife: Grand Prize “Osprey at Play” by Sandy Sommer; HM “Mama and Her Cub” by Nancy Panicucci-Roma

Resident/Staff Selections: “Purrrfectly Tweak” by Jill Fanuzzi; “Lola” by Dorian Froelich; “Cardinal on Fence” by Meryl Lorenzo; “Summer Time” by Janet Pieper; “Visions of Sugarplums” by Katie Scherer; “Scarlet Macaw” by Frank Silverman

The 31st annual Gurwin Photo Contest will open for submissions on February 15, 2024. Information on the contest can be found at www.gurwin.org/about/photo-contest/.