Suffolk D.A.: Ronkonkoma pair charged with multiple cocaine sales

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney on Dec. 21 announced the indictment of Brandon Solar, also known as “Rico,” and Jennifer Aleman-Mejia, also known as Jennifer Alemamb and “Jelly,” of Ronkonkoma, accused of multiple counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance after they allegedly sold drugs to undercover officers including sales during which their young children were present.

“Not only are these two defendants accused of selling addictive and dangerous drugs, but they allegedly completed some of their illegal transactions with their small children present,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The danger posed to their own children by exposure to alleged drug dealing is immeasurable.”

According to the investigation, between August 2 and November 20, 2023, an investigator with the New York State Police assisting the Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force, acting in an undercover capacity, contacted Solar and Aleman-Mejia on multiple occasions and arranged to purchase a quantity of cocaine. On one charged transaction, the defendants allegedly sold the undercover officer over three ounces of cocaine. For two of the charged transactions, the couple’s young children were allegedly present.

On December 7, 2023, members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office East End Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Solar and Aleman-Mejia’s residence in Ronkonkoma. During the search, investigators recovered over an ounce of oxycodone, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, fentanyl, a digital scale, drug packaging material, cash, and multiple cell phones. The children, who were present during the execution of the search warrant, were released to a relative. Child Protective Services (CPS) was also notified.

Solar, 32, is charged with:

 Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a Class A-I felony;

 Six counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to Sell), a Class B felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (weight over one-half ounce), a Class B felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony;

 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C felony;

 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree a misdemeanor;

 Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor;

 Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor;

 Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor; and

 Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor.

Aleman-Mejia, 30, is charged with:

 Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, a Class A-I felony;

 Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II felony;

 Nine counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to Sell), a Class B felony;

 Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (weight over one-half ounce), a Class B felony;

 Four counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony;

 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C felony;

 Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree a misdemeanor;

 Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor; and

 Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

On December 19, 2024, at his arraignment on the indictment, Acting Supreme Court Judge, the Honorable Stephen L. Braslow ordered Solar held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Solar is being represented by John Loturco, Esq. His next court date is January 11, 2024.

On December 21, 2024, at her arraignment on the indictment, Judge Braslow ordered AlemanMejia held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $2 million partially secured bond. Aleman-Mejia is being represented by Sean Dixon, Esq. Her next court date is January 8, 2024.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the District Attorney Investigators, East Hampton Town Police Department, New York State Police, Riverhead Police Department, Southold Police Department, Southampton Town Police Department, the Suffolk County Police Department, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. This case is being handled by Assistant District Attorney Robert Archer of the Narcotics Bureau and is being investigated by District Attorney Investigator Todd Cracco of the DA’s East End Drug Task Force.