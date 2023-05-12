Winners of 2023 Kids Bookmark Contest at Emma Clark Library announced

1 of 3

Emma Clark Library in Setauket recently held its 8th annual Kid’s Bookmark Contest. The contest called for all kids in the Three Village Central School District, Kindergarten through 6th grade, to create an original bookmark. Out of a whopping 75 entries, three designs stood out above the rest.

And the winners are: Grades K – 2 category: Nayonika Shrivastava, a 2nd grader at Setauket Elementary School; Grades 3 & 4 category: Catherine Yin, a 3rd grader at Minnesauke Elementary School; and in the Grades 5 & 6 category: Cindy Zhao, a 5th grader at Minnesauke Elementary School.

The three students receive the honor of having their bookmarks professionally printed and distributed at the Library throughout the year. In addition, all of the entries are currently on display in the Children’s Department for the community to enjoy.