Wild Birds Unlimited opens second location in Suffolk County

Members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, mascot Dee Dee the Chickadee, staff, friends and family joined Brooke Ramirez in celebrating the grand opening of her second retail location of Wild Birds Unlimited in Suffolk County with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 2.

Ramirez (pictured with scissors) is also the owner of the Wild Birds Unlimited nature shop at 911 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, having been the manager of that store prior to her purchase in 2021. After successfully growing the business in Oakdale over 16 years, she has built another “nest” in East Setauket to “bring people and nature together” on the North Shore.

Located at 4046 Nesconset Highway, East Setauket in the Kohl’s shopping center, Wild Birds Unlimited employs “certified specialists” who will help you shop for bird baths, feeders, houses and a large selection of birdfood for your backyard friends. In addition, the store offers a large selection of nature-themed gift items for the home and yard as well as personal care products. Members of their “Daily Savings Club” receive discounts on food products, earn points towards coupons called “bird bucks” and get member only specials.

Prefer to shop online? Wild Birds Unlimited delivers. The same people that help you in store will pack up your order and deliver it right to your door.

“I’m happy to welcome a business like Wild Birds Unlimited because of the impact they have on building appreciation of our natural world. They are dedicated to not only benefiting wild birds and the broader environment but are also dedicated to educating residents about our local birds,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“This is a wonderful addition to our district, providing a haven for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. I’m looking forward to seeing its impact in our community and ecosystem,” he said.

Store hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-403-4419 or visit eastsetauket.wbu.com.