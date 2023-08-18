New ownership for Hair, Lash & Brow Bar in Port Jefferson

Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hair, Lash & Brow Bar in the Village of Port Jefferson on Aug. 6.

The well-attended celebration included members of the chamber, Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, staff, family and friends who came out to wish new owner Julianna Cordi the best of luck in her new venture and included a catered party, special themed cake, favors, and a champagne toast.

Located at 138 East Main Street, the full-service salon offers everything from blow-outs, hair cuts and color to hair extensions, lash extensions and spa facials.

Hours of operation are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment or for more information, call 631-509-5944.

Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, chamber members Suzanne Velazquez, Brett Davenport and Mary Joy Pipe, owner Julianna Cordi in center holding scissors, flanked by her parents Anna Maria and Eugene Cordi, TOB Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and staff members.