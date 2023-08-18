Advance Urology Centers of New York welcome Dr. Jed Kaminetsky

Advanced Urology Centers of New York, a division of Integrated Medical Professionals (IMP) and an affiliate of Solaris Health, has announced that Jed C. Kaminetsky, MD, FACS has joined their roster of world-class urologists. Dr. Kaminetsky has a long history of providing excellent care and is a recognized national expert in the field of clinical research. He will also be assuming the role of Research Director at (IMP).

“Adding a strong researcher like Dr. Kaminetsky to our team positions us to explore emerging trends, identify gaps in medical knowledge and contribute to the advancement of medical science,” said Dr. Deepak A. Kapoor, Market President of Integrated Medical Professionals, headquartered in Farmingdale, New York, and Chairman and Chief Ecosystem Officer of Solaris Health. “We always leverage resources so that we can tailor medical interventions to significantly improve patient outcomes. He will certainly be an asset to AUCNY patients and our practice.”

Advanced Urology has over 35 locations in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, Westchester, and Rockland County. To learn more, visit www.aucofny.com.