Melissa Rose promoted to President of Event Works

Marketing Works, an East Setauket-based marketing and public relations agency, established a new event planning and management division, Event Works, and promoted long-time Vice President Melissa Rose to serve as President of the division. Rose will continue to serve concurrently in her existing role of Vice President of Marketing Works.

“Melissa has brought a high level of expertise, creativity and professionalism to take our event planning and management services to a new level,” said Ron Gold, Marketing Works President and CEO. “In her new role, she will lead a team of event specialists in staging dynamic events, in addition to continuing to provide stellar marketing services to our clients.”