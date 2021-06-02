West Side School team announced as semi-finalists in I Am EM-powered contest

West Side School team announced as semi-finalists in I Am EM-powered contest

Photo courtesy of Cold Spring Harbor CSD

West Side School in the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District has announced that a team of 6th graders, under the guidance of Ms. Piña, were chosen as semi-finalists in the I Am EM-powered Public Service Announcement contest sponsored by PSEG.  The West Side video submissions mostly centered around the topic of energy efficiency and environmental conservation; many offering up alternatives and thoughtful slogans to make their statement to the community more aware of these issues. The student challenge contest was open to grades 4 to 8 throughout Long Island. Out of 207 videos submitted, 10 earned a “Finalist” designation, and 25 were recognized as “Semi-finalists.”  

Ms. Piña shared, I am so impressed with all of our sixth graders who worked hard on researching their own topics, thoughtfully building scripts, and creatively implementing these in video and editing. I believe that our semi-finalists from 6P landed this honor due to their originality and dedication in creating a stop-motion PSA with a thoughtful message, ‘Do What’s Right and Turn off the Light.'” Congratulations to the student team of Phoebe Talamas, Camryn Woodworth, Audrey Davidian West, and Serena Glantz!

