West Side School team announced as semi-finalists in I Am EM-powered contest

West Side School in the Cold Spring Harbor Central School District has announced that a team of 6th graders, under the guidance of Ms. Piña, were chosen as semi-finalists in the I Am EM-powered Public Service Announcement contest sponsored by PSEG. The West Side video submissions mostly centered around the topic of energy efficiency and environmental conservation; many offering up alternatives and thoughtful slogans to make their statement to the community more aware of these issues. The student challenge contest was open to grades 4 to 8 throughout Long Island. Out of 207 videos submitted, 10 earned a “Finalist” designation, and 25 were recognized as “Semi-finalists.”

Ms. Piña shared, “I am so impressed with all of our sixth graders who worked hard on researching their own topics, thoughtfully building scripts, and creatively implementing these in video and editing. I believe that our semi-finalists from 6P landed this honor due to their originality and dedication in creating a stop-motion PSA with a thoughtful message, ‘Do What’s Right and Turn off the Light.'” Congratulations to the student team of Phoebe Talamas, Camryn Woodworth, Audrey Davidian West, and Serena Glantz!