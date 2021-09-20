Warriors fall 9-3

Warriors fall 9-3

Comsewogue senior Josh Carroll punts the ball away in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Credit: Bill Landon

After a scoreless first half visiting Sayville kicked a field goal at the 7:22 mark of the 3rd quarter to break the ice against Comsewogue in a D III matchup Sept 17.

Comsewogue senior Josh Carroll’s foot made it a new game with 4:45 left in the 3rd splitting the uprights on a 29 yarder to even the score.

Sayville quarterback Jack Smalley connected with Mack Murtha on a 68-yard pass play in the closing seconds of the quarter to take a 6-point lead followed by a 2-point conversion attempt that failed, for your 9-3 final.

The loss drops the Warriors 1-2 in their division while the win lifts Sayville to 2-0. The Warriors retake the field with a road game against East Islip Oct 1 at 6 p.m.

Senior quarterback Brady Shannon throws over the middle for the Warriors at home against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon photo
Runningback Gio Fragapagne powers up the middle for the Warriors in a division III matchup against Sayville Sept 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Gio Fragapagne cuts back inside in a division III matchup against visiting Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue cheerleaders during the singing of our national anthem. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue Warriors
Comsewogue sophomore offensive lineman Matt Nowlan in a home game against Sayville. Credit: Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Daimler Valerio in a division III matchup against visiting Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue wide-receiver James Kreig catches a pass from Brady Shannon in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon
Senior quarterback Brady Shannon gets rid of the ball just in time for the Warriors at home against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue offensive lineman Jhendali Nunéz sets in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue defensive-back James Kreig breaks up a pass play in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Blaise Cappola in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue cheerleaders during the singing of our national anthem. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue wide-receiver James Kreig stretches out on a pass play in a home game against Sayville Sept 17. Bill Landon

 

