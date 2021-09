Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will host a Shed the Meds event on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop by with any unused prescriptions and they will be safely discarded by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. Open to all. No registration required. For more information, call 631-928-1212, option 3.