Patriots pummel Blue Waves

A Riverhead defensive back breaks up a pass play intended for Trevor Murray in a Div. I matchup Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver Nolan Fontana turns up field for the Patriots in a Div. I matchup at Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney bolts out of the backfield in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney drags punches through and opening in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville runningback Nick Gaffney saunters into the end zone for the touchdown in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville runningback Nick Gaffney lunges for extra yardage in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney drags a defender in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville runningback Nick Gaffney sweeps out of the backfield in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney follows lead blocker Kevin Dolan in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior cornerback Michael Gaine comes down with the interception for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
The Riverhead marching band plays from the stands in a Blue Waves home game against Ward Melville Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville wide receiver Lorenzo Velez celebrates after his 62-yard pass and run for a touchdown in a Div I matchup at Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior tackle Kevin Dolan lead blocks for the Patriots in a Div I matchup Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville middle linebacker Joshua Rettig goes in for the tackle in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore wide receiver Jackson Weber goes up for the pass for the Patriots in a Div I matchup at Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Riverhead honor guard presents our nations colors Sept. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior defensive end Dylan Moore (L) and senior outside linebacker Kevin Dolan contain the Riverhead running game in a Div. I matchup Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen breaks it to the outside for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen goes the distance for the score in a 65 yard TD run in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen throws deep for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen follows lead blockers downfield for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen fires downfield for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen spots and opening for the Patriots in a road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville head coach Chris Boltrek just before kickoff against Riverhead Sept 18. Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots overpowered Riverhead in a Division I matchup on the road shutting out the Blue Waves, 41-0, Sept 18.

Nick Gaffney got the call for the Patriots pounding out yardage carry after carry punching in on short yardage for the score. Ward Melville quarterback Chris Prussen connected with Lorenzo Velez on a 60-yard pass play, when Prussen followed on a keeper covering 65 yards for the score to put the Patriots out front 21-0. Andrew Weber connected on all three kicks. Ward Melville junior Andrew Belli found the end zone twice in the second half capped off by a 50-yard run as Nolan Fontana punched in on a 14-yard carry for your final score.

The Patriots retake the field with a home game against Sachem North Sept 24. Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m.

