Patriots pummel Blue Waves

The Ward Melville Patriots overpowered Riverhead in a Division I matchup on the road shutting out the Blue Waves, 41-0, Sept 18.

Nick Gaffney got the call for the Patriots pounding out yardage carry after carry punching in on short yardage for the score. Ward Melville quarterback Chris Prussen connected with Lorenzo Velez on a 60-yard pass play, when Prussen followed on a keeper covering 65 yards for the score to put the Patriots out front 21-0. Andrew Weber connected on all three kicks. Ward Melville junior Andrew Belli found the end zone twice in the second half capped off by a 50-yard run as Nolan Fontana punched in on a 14-yard carry for your final score.

The Patriots retake the field with a home game against Sachem North Sept 24. Kickoff is schedule for 7 p.m.