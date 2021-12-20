Comsewogue Warriors fall to West Babylon 58-28

Comsewogue Warriors fall to West Babylon 58-28

by -
0 18
1 of 20
Mia Fernandez looks for the rebound for Comsewogue in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Alexis Barriero drives the lane in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogues Arianne Andreson shoots for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Arianne Andreson shoots for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Arianne Andreson pushes up-court for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis shoots in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis pushes up-court in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis drives to the basket in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalyn Kirschenhucter lays up for 2 of her 19 points in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalyn Kirschenhucter drives the lane in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalyn Kirschenhucter scores 2 of her 19 points in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalyn Kirschenhucter scores 2 of her 19 points in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalyn Kirschenhucter scores 2 of her 19 points in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogues Maria Stamatopoulos drives the lane for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Maria Stamatopoulos drives the baseline for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Maria Stamatopoulos scores for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Maria Stamatopoulos drives the lane for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Maria Stamatopoulos drives the lane for the Warriors in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Mia Fernandez lays up for two for Comsewogue in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue’s Mia Nowlan boxes out in a home game against West Babylon Dec 18. Bill Landon photo

Comsewogue had their hands full in their league IV season opener against West Babylon, where the Lady Warriors faced a stout defense resulting in several turnovers in the 58-28 loss at home Dec. 18. 

Jalyn Kirschenhucter was the bright spot for the Warriors scoring 3 triples, 4 field goals and a pair of free throws for 19 points. 

The Lady Warriors retake the court with a pair of road games against Hauppauge on Dec. 20 with a 4 o’clock start, and the following day against Eastport South Manor with a game time scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

— All photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 10

0 113

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply