Comsewogue Warriors fall to West Babylon 58-28 Port Times RecordSportsSuffolk County by Bill Landon - December 20, 2021

Comsewogue had their hands full in their league IV season opener against West Babylon, where the Lady Warriors faced a stout defense resulting in several turnovers in the 58-28 loss at home Dec. 18. Jalyn Kirschenhucter was the bright spot for the Warriors scoring 3 triples, 4 field goals and a pair of free throws for 19 points. The Lady Warriors retake the court with a pair of road games against Hauppauge on Dec. 20 with a 4 o'clock start, and the following day against Eastport South Manor with a game time scheduled for 5:45 p.m.